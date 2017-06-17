Shah Rukh Khan reveals Imtiaz Ali signed him for Jab Harry Met Sejal because Ranbir Kapoor was busy with Jagga Jasoos – read exclusive details

Since the time it was announced that Shah Rukh Khan will be working with Imtiaz Ali for his next most of us were elated. For us it was like getting the best of two worlds. King of romance joining hands with Master of human emotions, it can’t get better than this. Well turns out it was not that easy to bring the two forces together. It so happened that BollywoodLife.com was invited at a recently held gathering for few of the media personnels, where we were shown the two yet unreleased promos and a song teaser of the film. During the same time Shah Rukh Khan and Imtiaz Ali revealed what actually brought them together.

Imtiaz revealed in jest that it was not easy signing the King of Bollywood. He said how he went to Shah Rukh Khan many a times with the script and was rejected each time. It was after rejecting him so many times, Shah Rukh finally said yes to his film.

On the other hand Shah Rukh had a different story to tell. He was quick to quip that Imtiaz was busy with Ranbir Kapoor and because Ranbir was busy with Jagga Jasoos, Imtiaz came to him for the film. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan to promote Jab Harry Met Sejal through a series of mini trailers

Well needless to say this funny banter between the director-actor duo did chuckle us up.

As far as the two promos and a song teaser is concerned, we are in awe of it. The fresh promos will be releasing on Sunday June 18, 2017 for the world and as we have seen it in advance, it’ll surely be loved by all. As the film marks the return of the King of Romance to the genre he excelled most at, back in the day.

Jab Harry Met Sejal releases on August 4, 2017 and stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. Also read: We can’t keep our eyes off of Shah Rukh Khan’s cute sardar avatar as Harry, can you? View pic

