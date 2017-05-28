Shah Rukh Khan reveals what AbRam’s 4th birthday party was like with this adorable picture

Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest son AbRam turned four yesterday. Can you imagine the kind of fan following AbRam has at just four years of age? Fans of SRK just can’t have enough of Abram’s pictures and videos. And if your are one of those fans, you should be happy as now we have the latest picture of the cutie patootie from his birthday party. And we have got to thank his mother Gauri Khan for that.

Gauri took to her Instagram account and shared an adorable picture of her two Gemini kids – Abram and Suhana Khan. You see the two of them celebrate their birthdays just a few days apart. Gauri captioned the picture with two words that perfectly summed the frame up – Gemini Gorgeousness! Well, soon enough SRK reposted the picture on his own Instagram page and added a minute detail about AbRam’s party. “Exhausted after the little ones party!! Jumping Jacks r a killer. Phew.” he captioned his post. Yep, there was a inflatable jumping jack at AbRam’s birthday party. We can only imagine what a fun party this must have been. Isn’t it the dream to have a jumping jack inflatable at your birthdays? In the picture AbRam looks super tired after all the running and jumping around he did on his big day.

Exhausted after the little ones party!! Jumping Jacks r a killer. Phew. #Repost @gaurikhan with @repostapp ・・・ Gemini Gorgeousness… A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on May 27, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

Earlier in the day Karan Johar who is very close to the Khan family took to his social media page and shared a pic of AbRam and SRK. He captioned the pic, “The most adorable child ….happy birthday my fellow Gemini…Abram!!!!” Also Read: Karan Johar wishes fellow Gemini AbRam Khan on his birthday with a cute picture!

Also, earlier in the day SRK took to Twitter to thank everyone who sent their warm wishes to AbRam. “I felt that only parents know how to love their child…the overwhelming msgs for AbRam make me realise u all lov him so much too. Grateful.(sic)” he wrote.