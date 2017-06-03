Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt: Here’s who made it to Bolly Insta this week

So we are back with Bolly Insta and this time we have some of the most popular celebrity posts scoured from Instagram. Like always Shah Rukh Khan tops the list but this time it’s for a rather different reason. Usually it’s his little baby boy, AbRam, or one of his philosophical quotes that make him the top Instagrammer of the week, but this time it’s something else. Want to find out what it is? Read on to know more…

Shah Rukh Khan escapes a fatal accident!

Shocking! I know, right? Shah Rukh took to Insta to share the fact that he narrowly escaped a fatal accident on the sets of his film. A lot has happened with him in the last one week and he summed it all up in one caption and well, this selfie says it all! Check it out…

TGIF! Survived the week inspite of a plane crash, fatal accident on sets & yet another title of Imtiaz Ali film! A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Jun 2, 2017 at 3:03am PDT



Salman Khan celebrates Bhaihood with Sohail Khan

Salman shared a really cute throwback picture with his Bhai, Sohail Khan, ahead of the release of the new song from their film, Tubelight. They look extremely cute together, don’t you guys think so too?

Bandhu @sohailkhanofficial aur Captaan ka Bhaihood . A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on May 30, 2017 at 5:19am PDT



Yay…Alia Bhatt has 16 million followers on Insta

Alia Bhatt has beaten the likes of Shah Rukh, Amitabh, Salman and Aamir to become one of the most popular celebrity on Insta. She has a fan following of 16 million on the social media platform…isn’t that just awesome? Way to go Ms Bhatt! She took to Insta to thank fans for their constant love and support. Check out her post right below.

Beaming with joy! Thank you for the 16M love 😬Love you all to the moon and back 🦋🌸 A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on May 31, 2017 at 4:21am PDT



Sonakshi Sinha turns a year older

Sonakshi turned a year older yesterday and took to Insta to share her excitement about it. She shared a happy picture with her friends and captioned it as, “Happy birthday to me!!! Thank you all for the love and wishes! Im having the best time with my #mains, my #foreversquad and the ones that make me truly happy!! Best. Birthday. Ever.”

Happy birthday to me!!! Thank you all for the love and wishes! Im having the best time with my #mains, my #foreversquad and the ones that make me truly happy!! Best. Birthday. Ever. A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Jun 2, 2017 at 3:32am PDT



Ranveer Singh meets the Gangnam Style guy!

Ranveer Singh was in the news lately for injuring himself on the sets of his upcoming movie, Padmavati. He is currently in London on a short trip and there he bumped into the Gangnam Style guy, Psy! How cool is that? He posted a picture with him with a rather quirky caption. It stated, “This guy stole my outfit ! @pikotaro_ppap_official #UCLfinal @ten_sports”

This guy stole my outfit ! 🤣 @pikotaro_ppap_official #UCLfinal @ten_sports A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jun 2, 2017 at 5:22am PDT



That’s all for this week. We shall be back next week until then stay tuned!