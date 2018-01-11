Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan or Varun Dhawan – which geek would you date?

They say never to make fun of geeks for they’ll be your boss one day. But then again, why do we make fun of them in the first place? If you ask me, geeks are some of the most cool people I have met in my life and yes, they are cuter as well. Their forte isn’t their intelligence or brain they possess always but the way they look hot in those frames. Yes, you read it right and I meant every word that I just wrote. I personally admire men in glasses for that intensifies their appeal to me. And while girls are busy swooning over hot guys with abs, there is a section that adores such ‘underdogs.’ Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan on Salman Khan: Till next time when we have a public fight, it’s good

Even in Bollywood, there are men who look more desirable and appealing with their glasses on. Be it Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan or Varun Dhawan – Bollywood hunks have always tried going geeky in their reel life and trust me when I say, my heart skips a beat every time I see them. It’s their charm coupled with their eyewear that makes for a deadly combination. I still remember the time when everyone was busy gushing over Rohit from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai but I had the hots for Raj (thanks to those frames) Though that’s not the criteria for me to pick a guy but the one with frames gets extra brownie points. Check out the pictures of Bollywood stars in their geeky best. After all, Superman was also a geek, right? Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan reveals why a film with Salman Khan, Aamir Khan or Akshay Kumar might never happen

He’s ‘spec’sy and he knows it

Shah Rukh Khan isn’t just a charmer in reel life but in real life as well. The King of romance in Bollywood is known for making his ladies fall for him with his eyes but that extends in his real life too. Is there anyone who can really pull of a nerdy look as hot as him? Don’t use your brain ‘cos the answer is a big NO.

He’s just ‘spec’tacular

Salman Khan is another charmer in this category. Though we had less opportunities to see him with his frames on screen, the ones that we had were enough to prove how good he looks with them.

Geeks never looked so cute until….

Thanks to Varun Dhawan for making geeks look so adorable. While geeky guys always looked so desirable to me, Varun made them look cute. Remember Prem from Judwaa 2?

Hey handsome!

Ranbir Kapoor is probably the one who carries this geeky look so effortlessly. The Kapoor Jr is too famous with the opposite sex anyway and the fondness doesn’t really change when he puts his glasses on. It probably increases.

High, wide and handsome!

Shahid Kapoor is happy and always carefree. The Rangoon star, known for his dapper personality, looks even more desirable when he clicks those endless selfies with his eyewear on. Yes, we sometimes envy Mira Rajput!

This man can nail anything and everything

Is there anything that Hrithik Roshan can’t really carry? Give him the most basic attires and he will show you how to rock it. Add to that, his specsy look from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and you have a lethal combination!