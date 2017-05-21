Shah Rukh Khan sends his love for fans as his Twitter followers grow over 25 million – watch video

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most followed celebs on Twitter, in fact, he is third only to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan when it comes to the number of followers on Twitter. Today, he achieves a new milestone when he crossed 25 million mark when it comes to followers on Twitter. He is just 2 million away from Amitabh Bachchan’s nearly 27 million followers.

To celebrate this special occasion, Shah Rukh Khan fans had been trending the #SRK25million the whole day on Twitter. Shah Rukh Khan himself recorded and posted a special video where he thanked his fans. He captioned the video with a loving message, “Thank u for the 25 millions times love and support you all give all the time.” Though it is very difficult to hear what Shah Rukh Khan is trying to say over the loud music playing in the background, but you will definitely get the gist. After all, love needs no words, do they?

Here’s the video…

Thank u for the 25 millions times love and support you all give all the time. pic.twitter.com/6A5ZwxYr1i — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 21, 2017

The reasons why Shah Rukh Khan is so popular on Twitter is that, like Mr Bachchan, and unlike many of his other peers, he is very active on Twitter. He often tweets some real philosophical gems, cracks jokes and has fun interactive sessions with his fans. We sometimes even wonder how does this man find time to be so active on the social networking site with his busy schedules. But then we forget this is Shah Rukh Khan and he can find time for anything!

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s yet untitled film, that also stars Anushka Sharma. He will also be having a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tubelight where he will be playing a magician.