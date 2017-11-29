Shah Rukh Khan shares a pic from the sets of the Aanand L Rai film to let you know what a visual spectacle it will be

Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen playing a role that not many Bollywood heroes would have dared to pick. In an Aanand L Rai venture, he’d be seen essaying the role of a dwarf and the shooting is going on in full swing. The title and look of the film are being kept under wraps and everyone on board with the project are sworn to secrecy. All we know is the peanut-sized outline of the film and the names of the cast members that includes Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma. The title and first poster of the film have been promised to be released somewhere near the end of this year. But with a new picture shared by the superstar himself from the sets of the film, we get the idea of how major this cinematic experience will be.

Shah Rukh took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture as he shoots for the super-secret film. Though we only see his legs in the picture (can you spot ’em?), what is truly impressive is the scale of the project. Multiple cameras and chroma screen galore tell us that the movie will be high on VFX. Thanks to the evolution of the CGI industry in India, actors are free from the ropes of playing a dwarf character by tying their legs behind them, as done in the ’90s. In the new age, where movies are made on the storyboard just as much on the sets, the result will be achieved by CGI. So, the abundance of the green screen in this picture is a good reminder of that fact.

While this would be the first for Aanand L Rai to make a film on this scale of VFX, it won’t be the first for SRK (Fan, Ra.One, Don). Aanand L Rai toyed with the green screen while making the critically and commercially successful Tanu Weds Manu Returns but that is nothing compared to the lengths SRK’s film Fan went to. Both the films had the lead character in dual roles, but SRK’s film required the two characters to look EXTREMELY distinctive. It could not have been done with the mere help of prosthetics as the case was for the Kangana Ranaut film. So, heavy VFX was employed to make SRK’s nose tinier and jawline more flattened – in every frame. Something similar, and even more extraordinary is being pulled off by the Aanand L Rai film. The spectacular work is sure going to dwarf the other special effects you have seen so far. in Bollywood.

From the sets of @aanandlrai film. Techno Dolly,chroma screens & gizmos galore… pic.twitter.com/S91FFn1JGB — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 29, 2017

Aanand has previously collaborated with Prime Focus for the post-production magic. But for the new film, Shah Rukh’s company Red Chillies’ VFX extension is doing the pathbreaking job, reports suggest. “The makers will not superimpose SRK’s face on a dwarf actor. They will shoot using Forced Perspective, a technique that employs optical illusion to make an object appear farther away, closer, larger or smaller than it actually is. It will make SRK look shorter,” MidDay quoted a source.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen in two movies in 2017. His first release, Raees, saw him playing a bootlegger in Gujarat. The movie fared well at the box office but received a lukewarm response from the critics. His next release was an Imtiaz Ali romantic drama, which by just the sound of it seemed amazing but Jab Harry Met Sejal bombed at the box office. It was critically panned all over, as well. But things are looking bright as there is spectacular anticipation for the upcoming Aanand L Rai film.

The talks about the third part of Don have also begun. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani have said in a recent interview that they have started toying with different ideas, already, to how to go about the film.