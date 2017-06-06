Shah Rukh Khan shares an adorable pic with AbRam to remind us that they have the perfect fitting genes!

Shah Rukh Khan is probably the most perfect being ever known to humanity. He can win your heart just by flashing that dimpled smile for a second. He has a super huge fan following and about 25.3 million of those fans follow him on Twitter. His youngest son AbRam Khan is no less than a superstar himself. At just 4 years of age, he enjoys his own loyal fandom. Pictures of the little munchkin go viral on social media every second day. The father and son are both ultra handsome and charming. They definitely share the most perfect set of genes ever known to science. And proving that fact further is SRK’s latest post on his social media pages.

Shah Rukh took to Twitter, and Instagram to share a picture showing a side by side comparison of him and his son AbRam. We see the same spark in both the set of eyes, and the same cuteness oozing through the picture. The two picture collage has been created by a fan club, and SRK loved it way too much to not share it. He also captioned the picture, “As overplayed as the pun is, I still can’t resist writing…“Hav u ever seen a better pair of perfect fitting genes?” Well, our answer to that question is pretty clear. No! No, SRK, we have not seen a better pair of perfect fitting genes that you two.

As overplayed as the pun is, I still can’t resist writing…“Hav u ever seen a better pair of perfect fitting genes?” pic.twitter.com/TLhbcBx46U — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 6, 2017

The picture of AbRam is from his 4th birthday party that took place on May 27.

Talking about his son AbRam being comfortable with the cameras, SRK had once said, “He is full of fun. He was with me in Dubai and he had fun. He doesn’t trouble me and everybody is kind to him including the media. He is used to paparazzi and used to being with my team and me. He has gotten used to people around me. He travelled with me to Imtiaz’s (Ali) set. He waves to the media. “