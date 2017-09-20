Aryan Khan teaches Ahaan to get a pic right without smiling but who do you think is owning it?

You know how Aryan Khan hates smiling for pictures. He has this signature straight face expression every time someone asks him to pose for a pic. I mean, stalk his Instagram or say for that matter stalk any of his pics on the internet and you will know what we are trying to say. It’s like that smile is the only thing Aryan hasn’t inherited from his dimpled father Shah Rukh Khan whose smile is enough to sweep any woman off her feet. And here comes another boy who’s now joined Aryan in this ‘No smile’ brigade. No points for guessing – we are talking about Chunkey Pandey’s nephew Ahaan Panday.

Goes without saying, we totally love the swag on both the boys. They have an attitude which says I am born to rule. But having said that, a little smile won’t harm much, no? Where Aryan is known to master the style of owning a straight face. We are quite surprised how Ahaan, who otherwise smiles his way into our hearts, has held back his smile for this one. We must say, that’s some serious inspiration from his brother from another mother aka Aryan out there….

While everyone has been placing their bets on Aryan’s Bollywood debut ever since he’s entered his teens. Ahaan has just recently started attracting a lot of attention with his oh-so-cool looks. In fact, from what it looks like, Ahaan seems more close to Suhana Khan for they not only belong to the same circle but are often spotted hanging out together. Remember, they even debuted at Lakme Fashion Week 2017, together?

All said and done, let's see who out of the two make it to Bollywood first but before that – what's your take on these boys in the house? Whose straight face has got you more interested?