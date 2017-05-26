Shah Rukh Khan sorry we’d like to crop you from this Sara – Aryan pic just so that KJo would get his perfect cast

Karan Johar’s party was clearly one epic night! To bring together Shah Rukh Khan with son Aryan and Sara Ali Khan is something too cool to be true. We certainly can’t keep calm after looking at this picture. After wanting Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir in one film, SRK with son Aryan and Sara is another kind of casting that we could only dream of (for now!). The trio look so cool together! We do wonder when the 51 year old made an entry from at KJo’s bash because our shutterbugs couldn’t trace him as they clicked pics of all the other celebrities who attended the bash. Not Shah Rukh or even Aryan’s pics were with us. Some secret passageway at KJo’s has been made specially for Khan, that’s for sure! Anyway, we’re just happy that the actor could make it for the bash and that too, with his son Aryan! Also, it looks like the actor seemed to have broken the ice between Aryan and Sara. We have NEVER seen the two star kids together so obviously it comes as a shock to us to see them bond big time at the party!

To be very honest, while this pic is the epitome of awesomeness, we do wish we could crop out SRK from it. Yes, the actor does look too hot to handle but at the same time, seeing Aryan and Sara in one frame has put way too many ideas in our head! Well, considering a movie pairing of these two is on top of our head for now. Wouldn’t they make a fab pair? We’d definitely pay a lot of bucks to see them together! Won’t you? Why don’t you check out the pic first and then tell us your thoughts on it!

In case you don’t remember, last year too Shah Rukh and Aryan were both present for the filmmaker’s birthday. While last year, Karan ringed in his birthday in London, this time he chose to keep it here in the city. Perhaps he wanted his kiddos also to join the fun! Anyway, while last year wasn’t a grand celebration for KJo, he has palpably kept this year’s bash an affair to remember. But while Sara was present for the party, we didn’t spot Kareena Kapoor Khan! Unless, she too found a secret passageway for the bash. Anyway, you folks have GOT TO tell us what you think of this pic. Till then we’ll get as much scoop from the night…