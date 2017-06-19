Shah Rukh Khan spent the perfect Father’s Day with daughter Suhana all thanks to wife Gauri – View pic

Okay, you know we have been gushing about Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s pictures from last night! It was the launch of Arth, a lounge bar designed by Gauri Khan, in Bandra. Of course SRK and Suhana showed up to extend their support. The day also coincided with Father’s Day, so Suhana made sure that she made a grand entry with her doting dad. The two looked absolutely fashionable and chic. Suhana was dressed in a tangerine Herve Leger number, while SRK opted for black for the night. Today, SRK took to his Twitter to share a picture of him with Suhana from the last night’s party. “And a fulfilling Father’s Day at Arth designed by @gaurikhan” he captioned the picture. We are sure that with his daughter by his side and his party shoes on, he had the best Father’s Day a dad could ask for.

Suhana recently turned 17, and will soon zoom off to London for higher studies. She is aspiring to be an actress, and SRK is absolutely supportive of her decision. Well, at last night’s party with Bollywood divas like Jacqueline Fernandez, Alia Bhatt present, Suhana still managed to steal the limelight. Also Read: All eyes on Suhana Khan as she steps out like a diva with daddy Shah Rukh Khan – view pics

And a fulfilling Father’s Day at Arth designed by @gaurikhan pic.twitter.com/t371Qq4CFP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 19, 2017

On one hand, SRK shared a selfie with Suhana, and on the other, Gauri shared a pic with her son, Aryan. She reposted the pic from Aryan’s Instagram, but looked more impressed by the caption than the picture. The caption read, “birth giver” which we also think is a quirky way to put it.

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in the Imtiaz Ali directorial, Jab Harry Met Sejal, starring alongside Anushka Sharma. The movie will see him play a Punjabi munda, and the first mini trailer of the movie reveals that he will be a womaniser of sorts.