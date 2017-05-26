Shah Rukh Khan SPOTTED on the sets of Anand L Rai’s ‘Dwarf’ film – View Pic

After a delay of a few months, Shah Rukh Khan has finally kick-started the shooting of Anand L Rai‘s next film. The fact that SRK is playing a dwarf in the film had already created a lot of hype around the untitled project and now that the actor has finally started shooting for the film, the excitement has just quadrupled. Announcing the news, Khan wrote on twitter today, “Heat, hard work and happiness beckons to @aanandlrai sets.”

Heat, hard work and happiness beckons to @aanandlrai sets. pic.twitter.com/a6faFonBNb — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 26, 2017

A picture from the sets has got leaked and has since been going viral on social media. Shah Rukh is seen wearing a white vest in the picture with his hair unkempt. It was earlier reported that Rai had flown to Meerut, Uttar Pradesh to scout the locations for the film but later we got to hear that the director has decided to recreate the small town in the Goregaon Film City in Mumbai itself as he realized it would be difficult to shoot in the crowded locales of Meerut, given SRK’s popularity across India. Another reason to shoot in Mumbai is, VFX. It’s already known that the film will deploy heavy VFX in order to make Khan look like a dwarf and it would be more convenient for the crew to shoot it in the film city. From what can be seen in the picture, the set has already been erected.

The film will also star Katrina Kaif. Earlier there were speculations that Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone might also be seen in the film but as of now, there is no confirmation on the second female actor’s name.