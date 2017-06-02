Shah Rukh Khan survived a plane crash, accident on the set and a new name for his film, all in one week!

Shah Rukh Khan surely had a hectic week. We just hope he gets this weekend free so that he can recover from all the stress. What are we blabbering about? Well, it’s not us but Shah Rukh who revealed how dramatic his last one week was. In a tweet, he revealed, “TGIF! Survived the week inspite of a plane crash, fatal accident on sets & yet another title of Imtiaz Ali film!” He also attached a picture with the tweet which has him adjusting his hairstyle with PHEW! written on it. He does look tired, don’t you think so? (Also read: Has Shah Rukh Khan coloured his hair for Aanand L Rai’s next? – view HQ pics!)

Shah Rukh Khan is shooting Aanand L Rai’s movie in Film City, Mumbai where sets have been erected. Two days back, it was reported that a big mishap occurred on the sets of the film which left two assistants injured. A service ladder fell on them and they were hurt. That disturbed Shah Rukh a lot and as per DNA, he requested pack-up for the day. He was concerned that proper safety measures were not taken. As for the plane crash, an European News Network reported falsely that SRK met with a terrible plane crash and lost his life. It even claimed that condolences have been pouring in for him. That put Mumbai Police into action and they had to call up SRK’s management to confirm the news. Of course, no such thing had happened and the superstar is hale and hearty. If you talk about his film with Imtiaz Ali, it is still nameless and the latest title to do the rounds is Raula. Guess he was hinting at that only his tweet which you can read right here…

TGIF! Survived the week inspite of a plane crash, fatal accident on sets & yet another title of Imtiaz Ali film! pic.twitter.com/5W5DtrrupA — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 2, 2017

Trust only SRK to come up with a witty one-liner about everything that happened to him in one week.