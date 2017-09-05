Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Chitrangada Singh – Who do you think made the hottest teacher on screen?

Our country is celebrating Teacher’s Day today. While the moral importance of the day is of high as our teachers have played a significant role in our lives, let us also not forget the fun part of it. I mean how many of us have had a crush on a teacher? I am gonna assume that the number is good enough. We all have that one super cool mentor who has taught us things that nobody else could. And well, Bollywood has usually focused on the fun aspect of teachers and students! I mean there have been serious movies on student-teacher rapport like Sir, Taare Zameen Par, but we seem to have enjoyed more the likes of Main Hoon Na. And that is why, dear friends, we are going to list down the hottest teachers of the B-Town.

Sushmita Sen – Main Hoon Na

Who better than Ms Chandani to teach you chemistry? Just the way she walked was enough to give you butterflies in the stomach. Even Shah Rukh Khan could not help but fall for her. Thank God situations worked out in favour of Major Ram.

Shah Rukh Khan – Mohabattein

What an inspirational rebel was Raj Aryan! He taught the students the value of love and rebellion, through music. The man with a heartbreaking love-story always put a smile on his students face and honestly we were just breathing heavily every time he smiled.

Kareena Kapoor – Kurbaan



Remember Kurbaan where Kareena plays a college professor? While she was quite the normal professor in the classroom, we all know she got down and dirty with Saif in the film, whom she ironically meets as a colleague at the same university. Our fantasies about teachers from the same institution getting together came to life!

Chitrangada Singh – Desi Boyz

Akshay Kumar was quite lucky to have teacher who was ready to go to lengths to ensure he passes his exams. She was hot and those glasses only added to her sexy quotient. Chitrangada essayed the role of an Economics teacher in Desi Boyz.

Shahid Kapoor – Paathshala

This one might be forgetabble, because the movie sucked big time. But we have to admit Shahid made one helluva cute teacher.

Akshay Kumar – Brothers



While his portrayal of a Physics teacher in Brothers was not exactly cheerful, nonetheless Akshay gave us the feels. As a pensive teacher who has to resort to MMA street fighting to pay his daughter’s hospital bills, Akshay appealed to us emotionally. And when he got into the ring, in all his shirtless boxer glory, certain other emotions were awakened. You get the drift, right?

Simi Garewal – Mera Naam Joker

Let us not forget the most iconic teachers of all time. Miss Mary pretty much single handedly was responsible for setting the plot into motion and also for seeding insecurities in Raju at an early age. We are not blaming Miss Mary at all! But she was damn hot.

Vote now for your favourite on screen teacher!