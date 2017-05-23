Shah Rukh Khan takes AbRam along for a dentist’s appointment and the two don’t look a bit nervous

They are the hottest and cutest father-son duo in Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam do not fail to charm us again and again. The superstar makes sure he spends most of his free time with his munchkin, AbRam. We saw how they enjoyed the Kolkata Knight Riders cricket matches together this summer. The actor has begun the shoot for Anand L Rai’s film where he plays the role of a dwarf. Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam were clicked together at a dentist’s clinic and the cute duo was seen twinning. Both of them were wearing black tees and trousers in similar colours. While SRK took the lead, AbRam was following him. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan on his autobiography: It will have to end with AbRam’s birth)

The two were seen at a dentist’s clinic. We are not sure if the superstar had an appointment or the little one. We think it was SRK only given the slightly grave expression on his face. We all know that the idea of visiting a dentist can be one of the most scariest ones. Or else, it could be a check up for AbRam’s pearlies and Shah Rukh being the hands on dad he is, decided to cheer up his tiny tot in the doctor’s chair. What do you think?

Exclusive Snapshot : Daddy SRK spotted at a Dentist’s clinic with his lil son AbRam in Mumbai on May 21 ☺️ #srk #shahrukhkhan #kingkhan #bollywood #superstar #AbRam #mumbai A post shared by Team Shah Rukh Khan (@teamshahrukhkhan) on May 23, 2017 at 4:16am PDT

Needless to say, fans are saying that Shah Rukh went to extract his wisdom tooth after giving that stupendous lecture at TED Talks. Others feel that AbRam is having a little too many chocolates. We know that SRK is an indulgent dad but we don’t think it is a sweet overdose. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…