Shah Rukh Khan talks about averting clash between Jab Harry Met Sejal and Akshay Kumar’s Toilet – Ek Prem Katha

The biggest movie clash in Bollywood for the year 2017 has been averted. August 11 was the D-Day when Shah Rukh Khan’s film with Imtiaz Ali and Akshay Kumar’s Toilet – EK Prem Katha were going to be at loggerheads at the box office. But along with with the revelation of the title of SRK’s film, Jab Harry Met Sejal, it was also announced that it’s release date has been preponed by a week to August 4, thus avoiding clash with Akshay’s film. Shah Rukh has said that he always tries to avoid clash if possible, and this time situation was indeed in favour of them changing the date.

While talking to Hindustan Times, Shah Rukh said, “I have always maintained that if possible, I would change the release dates of my films [to avoid clashes]. Earlier, another film was releasing on August 4, but when that one was removed from that date, we thought it’s a great weekend with the Raksha Bandhan holiday too falling then. Also, I think JHMS is in the space of a long-running film; it’s not a weekend-oriented film. So, we will get the benefit of the second big holiday — August 15 too. It’s that kind of film, since it’s a classic love story.”

Further, Shah Rukh said that whenever his films have release dates clashing with someone else’s he has gone up to people to ask them if the can change the release date but mostly people did not agree to it. “This time, I had the choice, and since August 4 is a fantastic date, we took a decision and moved to the date without any compulsion and booked theatres accordingly,” he said. Also Read: Toilet Ek Prem Katha-Jab Harry Met Sejal clash averted and Shah Rukh Khan deserves a slow clap for that – here’s why

During the interview he also remembered the recent time when his film Raees clashed with Hrithik Roshan’s revenge drama Kaabil. “Even for Kaabil and Raees, Hrithik (Roshan) and I had sat down to discuss [the avoidance of clash]. But [despite the clash], things are absolutely alright between us and it was unfortunate that we couldn’t avoid that, and released our films [on the same day].” the actor recalled.