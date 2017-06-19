Shah Rukh Khan teaches daughter dearest Suhana how to handle paparazzi like a BOSS – watch video

It is well-known that Shah Rukh Khan dotes on his three kids, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. Among the three, it is Suhana who keeps mostly away from the limelight, though from what we hear she is believed to have inherited her father’s acting genes. But now on the grand opening of a restaurant, Suhana Khan showed the world there is a diva inside her, as she made sure all those shutterbugs were aimed towards her. It was the grand opening of Arth, a restaurant designed by Gauri Khan, last night, when the Khans got together to celebrate.

Here’s where Suhana got to steal the show. She stepped out in a tangerine dress by Herve Leger to be the perfect host for the evening. We had earlier written about how she greeted and interacted with the guests of the evening like Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan, Arjun Kapoor. She graciously posed for the shutterbugs, but there seemed to be some amount of tension in her body language, getting all the spotlight on her for the first time. But fear not, for it was Father’s Day yesterday, and her own dad, Shah Rukh Khan swooped in to be to be the knight in shining armor, as he guided her through the evening and even showed her how to handle herself in front of the paparazzi. Together they gave the cameramen some fine frame-worthy moments.

Here’s the video where SRK is seen guiding Suhana on how to handle the guests as well as the camera.

Now that Suhana has shown her diva side, I am sure she will become the new star kid obsession for the paps. With talks about Aryan being launched by Karan Johar, I think someone also needs to considering launching this lovely lady, who as per National award winner Shabana Azmi, is a fine actress herself.