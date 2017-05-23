Shah Rukh Khan to begin shooting for Anand L Rai’s film from tomorrow!

Like a true blue fan we are all eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh Khan’s next with Anand L Rai to go on floors. The sooner it begins shooting, the lesser we have to wait to see SRK playing a dwarf. In case you did not know the actor plays a midget in the upcoming venture. And hail Anand, the movie is all set start shooting from tomorrow at a film city in Mumbai. Everyone say yayy!

As per an entertainment portal, Shah Rukh will commence shooting for the film from tomorrow. This yet untitled project reunites SRK with his Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-star Katrina Kaif. The actress is playing one of the two leading ladies in the romantic drama.

Back in April, SRK attended the San Francisco Film Festival. There, he talked about what a marvel this forthcoming film of his is going to be. “That movie is very exciting, very different. To me, it is technologically most superior movie ever been made in India. I don’t want to show-off, but it is one of its kinds and will start next month. I am very excited.” That surely hints that this movie will be high on VFX. What a time to be alive! Remember when Kamal Haasan had to go through all sorts of on-set hassles to play a dwarf in Appu Raja? But mind you call this forthcoming one a ‘dwarf film’, because filmmaker Anand doesn’t want it to be perceived like that at all. In an interview he has said that this movie is a love story like any other film of his, such as Raanjhna or Tanu Wed Manu. “There is a story to tell even if he wasn’t playing a dwarf,” said Anand.

Talking about development of the untitled film, Alia Bhatt was reported to be playing one of the female leads in the project. But recent reports suggest that the actress, who collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan in Dear Zindagi (2016), has opted out of this one. Now that leaves just Katrina on-board, and the hunt for a second actress still on and going. We hope that the movie finds it second heroine soon!

Way before the Anand L Rai venture even goes in post production stage, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen as a tour guide escorting Anushka Sharma around the world in Imtiaz Ali’s next untitled film (rumoured to be The Ring). Though, the fact that there is no confirmed title for this romantic drama yet is quite alarming. Well, we are all excitedly waiting to learn the title of the film. The Ring doesn’t have a ring to it, BTW!