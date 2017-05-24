Shah Rukh Khan to host Brad Pitt in Mumbai tonight?

Talk about some exciting news! Hollywood sensation Brad Pitt is said to have secretly landed in the city for the promotions of his Netflix film, War Machine. Yes, as per reports, Brad Pitt has been on a world tour for the promotions of the film since the last couple of weeks. Just a few days back, he was in Tokyo, Japan for the same. But little did anyone expect Brad will actually make it to Mumbai and also fix up a meeting with Shah Rukh Khan later in the day.

An Indian Express report suggests, “Brad Pitt is going to meet Shah Rukh Khan in a closed door event where the two are expected to discuss their love for cinema and their passion for acting. Pitt is reportedly staying at the Trident Hotel in South Mumbai, and is expected to make a quick appearance at the special screening of War Machine at PVR High Street Phoenix tonight.” Now that’s like one huge surprise, isn’t it? However, having said that, it’s quite suspicious how despite reports suggesting Brad Pitt is already in the city; not a single picture of him has made its way to the internet. Where and how is Brad in Mumbai when nobody has even caught one glimpse of him?

Nevertheless, if at all Brad Pitt is really in the city, this will be his second visit to India given that the last time he came here, he was accompanied by his former wife Angelina Jolie and their brood while the latter was shooting A Mighty heart in India. Let’s see what’s in store for Brad during his this surprise visit to India. Will Shah Rukh host him at Mannat? Is a lavish party already planned for Brad Pitt with who’s who of Bollywood in attendance?

Talking about Brad’s film, War Machine is the big budget satirical comedy starring Brad Pitt as General McMahon whose cocky reputation lands him in trouble. Produced by his company Plan B, which has earlier produced films such as Oscar-winners 12 Years A Slave and Moonlight, War Machine is based on the bestselling non-fiction book The Operators: The Wild and Terrifying inside Story of America’s War in Afghanistan.

