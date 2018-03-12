Shah Rukh Khan to kickstart Rakesh Sharma’s biopic, Salute from May 2018?

Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy wrapping up Aanand L Rai’s Zero that releases on December 21 this year. Although no other film has been officially announced, DNA After Hrs recently told you that he has finalised the Rakesh Sharma biopic, Salute, to be his immediate next. After a series of meetings with the producers, the superstar is said to have finally locked his dates for the film, September onward. Says our source, “SRK will wrap Zero by April end, after which he will be busy for the next three months prepping up for his character in Salute. He will be doing his own research with his team and studying the nuances to play the astronaut. That’s why he’s taken a three-month break in between to devote himself fully to the biopic.”

So Shah Rukh Khan will start preparing from May and will shoot for the film from September to November. He will take a break for the promotions of Zero and then resume Salute by early January 2019. The movie should release anytime in 2019. But with the major release dates being locked already, it will be difficult for Shah Rukh to get a major release during a holiday weekend. For those of you who didn’t know, Aamir Khan and Priyanka Chopra were supposed to be a part of the movie earlier. However, after Aamir Khan walked out, the film went to SRK. PeeCee also walked out. So the lead actress has to be decided still. (ALSO READ – Shah Rukh Khan believes this was the most beautiful film ever done by him – find out)

Anyway, what do you guys have to say about this latest development? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Salute right here.