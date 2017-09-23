Shah Rukh Khan to play the lead in R Madhavan – Vijay Sethupathi’s Vikram Vedha remake?

If you have not watched it yet, let me tell you that Vikram Vedha is one of the best thrillers to release this year. The Tamil thrillers stars R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, and is the modern reiteration of the Bikram and Betaal folklore. The movie has been a huge hit at the box office, and also has got a lot of critical acclaim for the story, treatment and the performances. With such an all-round performance, we surely expected everyone to pick up the remake rights of the movie, especially Bollywood.

Now there is a buzz going on that Shah Rukh Khan has bagged the remake rights of the movie, where he will play one of the leads. Interestingly, it was Shah Rukh Khan who launched the trailer of the original from his Twitter timeline. Also it is said that he will start shooting for the movie once he completes the dwarf movie. It is not sure that which role Shah Rukh Khan would be playing in the movie – of that of R Madhavan’s no-nonsense cop or Vijay Sethupathi‘s story-telling gangster. I am betting on the latter. The details of the rest of the cast and the crew, including the director, are yet to be revealed.

However as per a report by Behindwoods, the production company who owns the rights of Vikram Vedha has mentioned that they haven’t sold the rights to anyone yet. As an official statement, Y Not Studios had tweeted, “We have not sold the remake rights of Vikram Vedha in any language. We have plans of producing it ourselves. Official announcement soon. Tx” However, they have not denied SRK’s involvement in the remake, so we can still speculate that he could co-produce the remake with them. Y Not Studios had earlier made Saala Khadoos and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan in Bollywood.

If the project is happening, it could be really interesting move from Shah Rukh Khan, who really need that zinger of a movie to bounce back from the Jab Harry Met Sejal debacle. And Vikram Vedha remake could be the right remedy.

Watch this space for more updates if this project is happening or not…