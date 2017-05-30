Shah Rukh Khan was embarrassed with Farah Khan and Karan Johar, this picture will tell you why

Farah Khan‘s Instagram account is a treasure trove. She has some of the best memories tucked somewhere safely and every other day, she delights everyone by posting something from the past. Each and every image that she shares tells a story. Say for example the recent one which has Farah Khan and Karan Johar embarrassing Shah Rukh Khan. (Also read: Not SRK, Salman or Aamir but THIS actor is the quickest learner, reveals Farah Khan)

At least, that’s what Farah thinks. The image if you see might make everyone in it pretty flustered. It is one of those snaps you threaten your friends not to leak if they don’t want danger to befall on them. But then friends are born to embarrass you and that’s exactly what Farah did. Shah Rukh is looking at the duo warily while Karan and the Om Shanti Om director are having the most fun. And you know what is weirder? Shah Rukh still has that floral stain shirt. (Guilty! We did judge him here. We just hope he kept it as keepsake and not to use it in future.) Check out the image and their conversation right here…

#80sparty #blastfromthepast @iamsrk looking rather embarrassed at my antics with @karanjohar circa 2000! A post shared by @farahkhankunder on May 29, 2017 at 7:56am PDT

And u r doing it all over again! We should hav another nite like this, I still have the shirt. https://t.co/9iSV9RNBGw — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 30, 2017

We too think they should have this crazy night but minus that shirt, please SRK. You can wear your favourite cargo pants to that bash but not that shirt. Please! But it also made us wonder, would it be as much fun now as it was then. Just wondering nothing else!