Shah Rukh Khan: We can celebrate Salman Khan’s birthday month long!

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s revived friendship is one of the best things to have happened to Bollywood. Ever since the two let bygones be bygones, we have been cheering aloud every time they come together. Be it for a cameo in each other’s films or for the screening of their films – the two have been setting the bar really high when it comes to friendship. As you are all aware that Salman Khan celebrates his birthday today, on December 27. And it was a given that Shah Rukh will be asked about his plans for his bestie’s birthday when he attends an event.

During a media interaction on Tuesday, December 26, when asked if he wants to send a birthday wish to his friend and colleague, Salman, who is turning 52, Shah Rukh replied with a song. Yes, you heard that right. SRK immediately broke out into a song and sang, “Tum jio hazaaron saal… I wish him all the best. I won’t be able to meet him tomorrow because my children are here and I want to spend time with them. But we will celebrate when he comes back. We can celebrate Salman Khan’s birthday month long!”

Well, it is indeed heartening to see that their friendship has blossomed so much despite their fall out. Now that the two are on such good terms all we wish is to see them together in a film. And while they have never denied a possibility of the same happening they have always maintained that it will only happen if they get the right script for it. On this, we quite agree with them. After all, legends should collaborate only for an epic film, right?