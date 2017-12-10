Shah Rukh Khan’s Ask SRK session was all about TED Talks India, AbRam and also some good ol’ tips for six-pack abs

So, the first episode of TED Talks India aired this evening and we must say that we were impressed by how the makers kept it glamour-free and high on content. While we had our complains about the usage of textbook language, the show overall made an impact and that’s what matters, doesn’t it. Now, not everyone knows about the concept of TED Talks. So, Shah Rukh Khan, who is the host of the show, took to Twitter to answer queries about the show, what to expect of it in the coming weeks and also threw a statement about the possibility of another season, if all went well. But, as you are well aware, no #AskSRK session is ever complete without some fan banter and the same happened this time as well. Check out the Q&As for yourself to know just how much fun it is to interact with SRK…

First the ones about the show…

One very interesting talk on teaching kids through volunteer teachers online across the world https://t.co/jeixgKeYDr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

I realised that an idea is not big or small it’s actually how it changes people’s life for better that makes it big. https://t.co/TMszEHAd4n — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

It’s an extremely unique show. I hope viewers feel the Napier’s by the stories of the speakers and embrace their own ideas with belief https://t.co/yGecexPoXh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

To me to participate in what makes me happy is important. TV stage films all same for me https://t.co/B5aFSkAboK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

Some good thoughts on tech. Making useful things out of fumes on the roads being one https://t.co/Psllxio2OT — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

The simplicity and honesty of the show https://t.co/uEt6mA6SyQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

If there is a second season we will cover lot more topics. Let’s hope this season is accepted and we can build on it https://t.co/7jWrcWfyQs — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

I hope so. Abhi Hindi mein kiya hai so that will help to have a wider reach. Lots of talks on rural India also https://t.co/75UriSxEbf — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

Write to TEDTalksIndia please https://t.co/c7CTieztqU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

I mostly listen in the show https://t.co/o6iaT7MI0j — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

I hope all like it https://t.co/ac7ZWvWAhT — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

Mostly Just Brian’s but there r some very prominent international personalities too https://t.co/5sXYgPNBCc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

All are not celebrities but their ideas are worth celebrating. https://t.co/4q13iuQEl6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

I think so https://t.co/gpRj5NCptx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

Then some on his films…

As always on top of ‘my’ world https://t.co/f6jy0uOj4O — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

All good need to start work out soon https://t.co/YBwLiU5gyt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

And a lot of answers about his personal life, advice, AbRam and then some…

Let us make the film that’s more important. Title will follow. https://t.co/IZjRvOhedc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

I haven’t signed any new film…yet except @aanandlrai film https://t.co/VeZ7kunavn — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

About 2 months https://t.co/VPH5x7PZFB — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

I prepare and rehearse https://t.co/d5BmKr47kG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

I also had lots of fun too. I like kid parties!! https://t.co/iTkSl9PL6u — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

Been so late my ago I don’t remember now!!! https://t.co/Z8TPRCkHGh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

Will do https://t.co/QuebICCT61 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

Oh oh…watch TEDTalks today I guess romance tomorrow https://t.co/icU4cAg9XS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

Ate some stuff AbRam was eating. https://t.co/piZc3PXtnx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

May all be well for u https://t.co/sfdiEz6C7w — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

Mind Hunter https://t.co/97bPh3flR0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

Starting hosting in a bit. All my beautiful lady friends will be there https://t.co/s7pTbS00gO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

Like Dan Brown https://t.co/giNIbar51A — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

I think I have already met the Genie and it has granted all my wishes in this life. https://t.co/XBhr6olpS4 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

U should write because that’s the core of creativity https://t.co/Y7okovX1WE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

Have a good life https://t.co/kwhRYxQJkt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

Will send it as soon. Want my Aadhaar card also??? https://t.co/6qMF8CjKi9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

Sending u one https://t.co/jHFCaLdGHv — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

Then, to wrap things up, he tweeted…

Now at Lux Golden Rose awards. Have to get to work, so thanks for all your questions. Some remained unanswered like it happens in life too… — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

Isn’t he a witty man? Apart from answering all TED Talks India related query, he was also patient enough to reply to those who wanted just a reply from the Shah Rukh Khan, he tried to be funny while replying to yet others who were trying to pull a quick one and to some, who seemed genuinely concerned, he spoke from the heart. Such a superstar, really! No wonder he has such a massive fan-following.