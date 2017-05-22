Shah Rukh Khan’s Chaiyya Chaiyya, Aamir Khan’s Pehla Nasha – 5 times Farah Khan gave stars their best choreographed numbers

Farah Khan has clocked in 25 years in the film industry today. The ace choreographer has choreographed many hit Bollywood numbers that we all cherish. We all have been there where we have copied famous dance steps by Farah, at house parties and clubs. If it wasn’t for her we probably would not have seen Shah Rukh Khan become sexier with six-pack abs in Dard-E-Disco.

Not just SRK, she has given many superstars their most famous songs! For instance…

Pehla Nasha (Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar)

Choreographing this song for Aamir Khan’s film was Farah’s breakthrough in Bollywood. The slow-mo setting of the song instantly transcends our very own world into slow motion. For a few minutes, at least. It’s been years, and this song remains every lovebugs go-to ditty still now. And the breezy choreography that makes it easy on the eyes, is to be highly credited.

Chaiyya Chaiyya (Dil Se…)

On a scale of 1-10 the difficulty level of Chaiyya Chaiyya is certainly a 12. Farah choreographed the song on top of a moving train, for real! The whole idea has been executed to perfection, and we can only imagine the amount of planning that must have gone into it. This song featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora Khan is a visual treat.

Ek Pal Ka Jeena (Kaho Na Pyaar Hai)

Hrithik Roshan danced into our hearts with the release of his first film. A big credit to his mad dancing skills. Ek Pal Ka Jeena was an instant hit amongst the millenials back then. They took a special liking towards the dance steps. Ask any 90’s kid and they’d be able to replicate the hook step even today. Farah Khan has certainly done a fab job.

Sheila Ki Jawaani (Tees Maar Khan)

This is the song which established that Katrina Kaif can dance and make everybody groove along with her. Not taking away the hard work that Katrina put into it, we have to give a hats off to Farah!

Munni Badnaam (Dabangg)

Munni Badnaam is one of the most beloved number of Bollywood fans. It’s as masala as it gets! Farah Khan choreographed Salman Khan, with Malaika, in this song, and tapped into the best of quirks.

Which is your favourite song choreographed by Farah Khan?