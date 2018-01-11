Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana gets clicked while rustling up some instant noodles and the internet can’t get enough of her

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan bade goodbye to daughter Suhana as she went back to London for her studies. Now, a picture of Suhana making Maggi has leaked out and as expected, social media is going gaga over it. Her picture will surely remind you of those days when the pack of instant noodles came to your rescue. The picture shows a cheerful Suhana cooking with a beautiful smile on her face. Shah Rukh recently posted a picture with both Suhana and Arayan and wrote, “Holidays as they say should really be given a speeding ticket…hate dropping my kids to the airport….when holidays end…” We guess daddy Shah Rukh will be happy to see Suhana smiling. Check out the picture here… (Also Read: [PICS] Aryan and Suhana leave the city as daddy Shah Rukh Khan bids goodbye with a heavy heart)

Lately, Suhana has been making headlines for her pictures, where she flaunted a floral printed soft pink lehenga by Seema Khan and matching phool maang-tikka. While Aryan is studying in California, Suhana is finishing her school in London. Unlike Aryan, Suhana wants to join Bollywood soon. In an interview with a leading magazine, talking about her decision to take up films, Shah Rukh said, “If she has the passion and guts to work five times harder than me and get paid 10 times less than I do.” He further added, “I want her to experience what my female co-stars have gone through. My daughter will be an actor like them and I want to feel the pain.”