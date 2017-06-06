[Viral Pic] Sunkissed Suhana Khan slips into a bikini as she chills with her girlfriends!

Such a stunning picture! No wonder the internet cannot stop gushing over this latest snap of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana along with Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya. Probably the girls were out on a summer vacay when they got this clicked but boy, how gorgeously they have colour co-ordinated their hot bikinis with a combination of neon and black. I mean, it’s like more than anything sexy they look so much more aesthetic that you wouldn’t even want to get to the sizzling bit and spoil it for them. Also read: 10 pics of Suhana Khan that prove she is a teenage fashion ninja!

Of course, the gush fest is not just for Suhana but also for the other two chicks posing by her side. Ananya(on Suhana’s right) if you all know was recently trending for her upcoming Bollywood debut. In fact, if reports are to believed then she’s going to sign a film much before Suhana given that her father Chunky has already confirmed the news saying, “Yes, Ananya wants to be an actress and she had informed me about her decision sometime ago. Be it Ahaan or Ananya, I want the kids to create their own identity and be a brand in their own right.” As far as Shanaya is concerned, not much has been revealed about her Bollywood aspirations as yet but she’s quite an internet sensation that way. Try #ShanayaKapoor on Instagram and you will know what we’re trying to say.

Nevertheless, now it’s left to see who out of these three chicks will make it to the industry first. Let’s not forget, how Suhana has already got a thumbs up from someone as experienced as Shabana Azmi who watched her theatre plays and tweeted to daddy SRK saying, “Mark my words #Suhanakhan is going to be a seriously good actor.I’ve watched a short clip of her acting and it was terrific.Bless her”