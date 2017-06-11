Shah Rukh Khan’s Devdas to return in 3D and we can’t keep calm!

On July 12, it will be 15 years since director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas released. To mark the date, the Devdas team intends to release the 3D version of the film. If those who have seen this version are to be believed, every frame is a work of art. Sanjay says, “When I was finally convinced about the 3D version of Devdas, I wanted to make sure that every frame conveyed just the right proportions and dimensions. I realised that much of my film was originally shot with a lot of depth in the frames. That, in fact, made Devdas an ideal candidate for the 3D format.” (Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan giving an award to Shah Rukh Khan will give you major Devdas feels)

A massive worldwide release is being planned for Devdas 3D. According to sources involved with marketing the release, “The global reach of the format is very strong, thanks to the Hollywood super-hero films that are mostly created in 3D. With Devdas, we hope to crack the international 3D market that Baahubali missed, as it was not made in the format.”

Devdas which released in 2002, had Shah Rukh Khan playing the lovelorn and lovesick Devdas Mukherjee which made many shed tears at the end when he dies outside his lover’s mansion. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked ethereal. Bollywood had not seen so much beauty in one film till then. Plus there was the gorgeous Madhuri Dixit making everyone swoon over her moves and expressions. Uff…such a killer film it was. In 3D, it will only get better! Please release the film already!