Shah Rukh Khan’s dwarf film is NOT titled Batla, confirms Aanand L Rai

We are all looking forward to Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘dwarf’ film with Aanand L Rai for a variety of reasons. The biggest one is the fact that it is the superstar’s first collaboration with the Raanjhanaa director. We know what a fine story-teller Rai is with films like the Tanu Weds Manu series in his kitty and Dhanush – Sonam Kapoor’s epic love story Raanjhanaa. Secondly, we will see SRK as a short man struggling to find love. So far, he has bowled us with his king of romance image and hotness but this is different. It has two of Bollywood’s most popular heroines in Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. (Also Read: Whoa! Shah Rukh Khan and Oprah Winfrey to exchange “Nayi Soch” on TED Talks)

Today, reports surfaced that the film has finalised its title as Batla. However, when Bollywood Life got in touch with filmmaker Aanand L Rai, he said, “No, it is not true.” Well, it is evident that they will find a more creative name for the film rather than Batla, which is also a tad derogatory. The film will release next year and people have lot of time to finalise a good name for the project. In fact, even Shah Rukh Khan’s last film Jab Harry Met Sejal had a lot of naming issues with people debating between Rehnuma and The Ring.

The film’s shoot is underway and Rai has said that he will make sure that this is one of the unforgettable ones in his kitty. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…