Shah Rukh Khan averted the mega box office clash with Akshay Kumar courtesy Aamir Khan?

The biggest clash of the year was all set! Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jab Harry Met Sejal was going to take on Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha when they both released on August 11. Both the films were huge, so none of them were ready to move. However, just a couple of days back, we came to know that Shah Rukh had preponed his film to August 4, thereby avoiding the clash. In fact, it was advantage to SRK as not only will he now get a four day first weekend (courtesy Rakshabandhan on the first Monday), but hs film will also bear fruit of the holiday on August 15 (Independence Day). But, did you know all this was possible courtesy Aamir Khan?

Yes, we aren’t kidding! Aamir Khan‘s Secret Superstar was supposed to release on August 4. But once it was pushed to Diwali 2018, the slot was empty for Jab Harry Met Sejal to take over. SRK made the move and looks like he is happy with his decision. As he revealed about the fortunate turn of events to Mid Day, “I have had a few of those (BO clashes) over the last decade and yet, I have gone and requested people to adjust whenever possible. It’s understandable that it’s not possible a lot of times. When it’s a big film on a big holiday, people want to use it to their advantage. It was by chance that the film (Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar), which was to release (on August 4 initially) got pushed (to Diwali).” (ALSO READ – Toilet Ek Prem Katha-Jab Harry Met Sejal clash averted and Shah Rukh Khan deserves a slow clap for that – here’s why)

Shah Rukh further added that if Secret Superstar had not moved, the clash between Jab Harry Met Sejal and Akshay Kumar‘s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha would be inevitable. As he mentioned to the popular tabloid, “If we didn’t have this option (August 4), we’d have to release the film on a regular weekend, or not have it out for long. There are no free holiday weekends in the vicinity for as far as we could spot. In such a situation, a clash would be inevitable. At the end of the day, you are working with colleagues who will invariably have some issues and differences. But your primary duty is towards your film. You must look after your baby first.” (ALSO READ – Shah Rukh Khan talks about averting clash between Jab Harry Met Sejal and Akshay Kumar’s Toilet – Ek Prem Katha)

