Jab Harry Met Sejal ‘intercourse’ controversy: Pahlaj Nihalani’s reasons for not discussing about this with a reporter will leave you in splits

Oh Mr Nihalani! You never fail to entertain us, do you? Some of your statements and challenges are actually more entertaining than Salman Khan’s recent release Tubelight. Recently, the CBFC chief found himself in spotlight again when he had problems with the usage of the word ‘intercourse’ in one of the mini-trails of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal. He wanted the channels to stop screening the trailer till it gets clearance from the Censor Board. Later, during a panel discussion with the channel Mirror Now, Pahlaj Nihalani issued an open challenge where he said he will pass the word if they can get more than 1 lakh votes within a week saying so. The channel accepted the challenge and started a poll where they asked for votes for a duration of a week.

Finally, they got what they want. But Pahlaj Nihalani is now singing a different tune. Actually, he didn’t sing any tune, when a journalist from the channel hounded him asking about his current stance, since they got the votes. There is a video of this incident where Nihalani obstinately refuses to talk, despite the reporters badgering him for a response. Here’s that hilarious video…

Mr.Nihalani, why are you silent now?

First he challenges, then he shirks!

Censor boss has nothing to say to @MirrorNow. #SanskariNihalani pic.twitter.com/XiLw8P9tBM — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) June 30, 2017

However when Quint got in touch with Pahlaj, he finally opens up and says he doesn’t believe in those poll results! The reason? Shah Rukh Khan’s fans had voted! Yes, that’s the flimsy excuse he has to give now. He said, “They (Mirror Now) claim they’ve got 1 lakh voters to say they are fine with Shah Rukh talking about intercourse on screen. I don’t believe them. I think it’s Shah Rukh’s fans on Twitter endorsing the use of the word ‘intercourse’. He has millions of followers on Twitter. If among them a lakh say yes to his dialogue, what is the big deal? Show me a lakh of ticket-paying members of the audience approving of an actor with a family image talking so blatantly about sex, and then we’ll see.”

Err…what was that? Didn’t he earlier give this quote to another media outlet, where he poked fun at the channel for not getting votes then? He had said, “We’re still waiting for the relevant channel (Mirror Now) to gather one lakh votes in favour of Shah Rukh discussing ‘intercourse’. So far they haven’t even crossed 50,000. It is strange that Shah Rukh Khan has millions of followers on Twitter but not one lakh of them have come forward to say they approve of his ‘intercourse’ talk. That means something.”

So what about the above video? Why didn’t he clarify with the reporter then? He has the best, and the most hilarious excuse for this “She was just a young girl asking these embarrassing questions. Sorry, I may be old fashioned or fuddy-duddy as the news channel calls me. But I can’t talk about sex with a reporter young enough to be my daughter. She insisted and kept following me right into the lift. To my credit, I kept my cool. What if I had lost my temper? She’d gave gone back and made a story about sexual harassment against me.” Sir, she was just asking whether you are going to clear the ‘intercourse’ word from the trailer. You were not invited into having any sexual discussion with her.

Finally, he blamed the channel for ‘attacking’ him to promote their channel. He said, “They’ve been attacking me headlong because no one watches this channel. This is their way of boosting their TRPs. They are not only using my name to sell their channel, they’re also hounding me to get me to speak. She (the reporter) waited for six hours at our CBFC office. When I finally reached, she thrust the mike in my face asking questions about the ‘intercourse’ language in Shah Rukh Khan’s film. I refused to answer and walked off. But she followed me into the lift and kept badgering me for a reply.” If no one watches this channel, why did you even challenge them, sir?

I don’t know about Jab Harry Met Sejal, but I am sure it can’t be as funny as our CBFC chief’s sanskari take on the whole issue.