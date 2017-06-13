Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal has a track by Diplo and it has already become the actor’s favourite!

What song has Diplo recorded for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal? Damn it, we’re dying of anticipation already! Oh but that’s not all, turns out the song is King Khan’s favourite from the Imtiaz Ali film. Now, are you curious to know what the song sounds like? Just a few minutes ago, the actor had held a Twitter chat for his fans, where he replied to a few fortunate ones. One of them asked him to comment on the tracks of his upcoming film with Anushka Sharma. To this, he replied that he liked a song titled Butterfly and one from Diplo. Considering how it’s an Imtiaz film, music is one thing we surely won’t be disappointed with. Especially if King Khan is vouching for it. And we certainly can’t wait to find out more about this Diplo track.

If you remember, Diplo and Shah Rukh met last year in Goa and sort of broke the internet with their pic together. Now we can’t tell whether it was for this film or not but our antennas are up! Interesting to see how the makers teamed up with the international celebrity to compose a track. This time, instead of his usual collaboration with AR Rahman, the filmmaker has chosen Pritam to compose the background tracks. And after seeing what a fabulous album the music director had composed for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, hopes are certainly high. Plus, by roping in an international celebrity who has been raved for his tracks like Cold Water, Lean On and more, can you blame us for being excited for the album to be out? Besides, SRK has specifically stated how the songs in the movie, Jab Harry Met Sejal are really good. You can check out in the tweets below.

Butterfly and a Diplo song https://t.co/ghw4riihdN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017

Was fun. And Diljit has sung it awesomely https://t.co/cCrrM7V8qL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017

Shah Rukh literally broke the internet after he announced the title of his much awaited film with Imtiaz Ali. Since it is the first time that the two talented celebrities have come together, everybody waited with bated breaths to know what they have titled their upcoming movie. Well, the movie name certainly brought a lot of trollers to life as the internet buzzed with memes, jokes and digs at the title. But you know how King Khan is? He simply ignored them and took the whole attention on a good note. He has all good things to say about the film, even in his Twitter chat!

We go by his word and we are very eager to learn what the two stars have cooked up for the Independence day weekend! What about you, BollywoodLifers?