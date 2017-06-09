Tweet talk! Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal poster makes Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor impatient for the film

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan has announced the official title of his Imtiaz Ali’s next – Jab Harry Met Sejal, the internet has been failing to contain their excitement. In fact, considering SRK also clubbed a couple of posters featuring his ‘Sejal’ aka Anushka Sharma, fans have only got more than one reasons to place their bets on this one-of-a-kind venture coming up on August 4. I mean, imagine the makers haven’t even released the trailer as yet and people are already loving the SRK and Anushka starrer. So we aren’t really surprised that Bollywood celebs too are super impressed with the poster and the title of SRK’s next. Also read: CONFIRMED! Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s film is called Jab Harry Met Sejal

Riteish Deshmukh was among the first ones who tweeted to Shah Rukh Khan saying, “Loved the first look & the much awaited title #JabHarryMetSejal @iamsrk & @AnushkaSharma …. Pls show us the Trailer NOWWWWW.” However, SRK replied back saying, “Bhai title mein hi itna time lag gaya trailer ki baat kar rahe ho aap!!” But Riteish didn’t give up and yet again replied saying, “Bhai, Kehte hai achchi cheezon ke liye intezaar karna padta hai..Toh bus ab intezaar karenge. tik. tok.tik. tok..love ya #JabHarryMetSejal” Here, check out the tweets below:

Loved the first look & the much awaited title #JabHarryMetSejal @iamsrk & @AnushkaSharma …. Pls show us the Trailer NOWWWWW https://t.co/NJmrK4cTbq — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 8, 2017

Bhai, Kehte hai achchi cheezon ke liye intezaar karna padta hai..Toh bus ab intezaar karenge. tik. tok.tik. tok..love ya #JabHarryMetSejal https://t.co/YitCgNBJa0 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 8, 2017

My “met Sejal” poster was not from the team! My apologies!! This one is the correct one and even better!!!! @iamsrk @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/5AtPmW4Sy3 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 9, 2017

I feel like dancing with Harry and hanging with sejal after seeing the posters…Can’t wait for the film… @iamsrk@AnushkaSharma !!! https://t.co/2CfC860cUX — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 8, 2017

Very upset that my title didn’t make it to the finals ! But because you guys are SO cute in this poster I have let it go 🙄#JabHarryMetSejal https://t.co/PDf56808Ah — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 9, 2017

Reports suggest the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal is going to be attached to Salman Khan’s Tubelight. But what is giving us gooseflesh is the fact that this EID will be epic. For one, Shah Rukh Khan has a magical cameo in the film (he plays a magician) and second, Salman had said in one of his interviews that it comes at a rather crucial stage in the film. That has got us damn excited anyway and now, we will even get to watch the trailer of his next film. Yay!