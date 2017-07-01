Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal, Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai, Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again – Films to watch out for in the second half of 2017

The year 2017 was different than previous few years as this was one of the first times that the start of the year itself saw releases by three big superstars – Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar, while previous year’s Aamir Khan’s Dangal was still in theatres. The year saw as many as four 100-crore grossers in the first three months itself with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2, Varun Dhawan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil. But it was the month of April that changed it all as far as business of the films were concerned. The month saw the release of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The film not only broke all records but created quite a few, which seem almost impossible for any other film to break. While Baahubali 2 was still running in theatres, there was one more film that surprised everyone by surpassing expectation and turned out to be the true blue sleeper-hit of the year. It was Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium.

While the first half of the year was a mixed bag for Bollywood, there was an unexpected under-performance in the form of Salman Khan's Tubelight.

While the first half of the year was a mixed bag for Bollywood, here are the films that we are excited about in the second half of the year:

Mom (July 7, 2017)

Jagga Jasoos (July 14, 2017)

Munna Michael (July 21, 2017)

Daddy (July 21, 2017)

Mubarakan (July 28, 2017)

Jab Harry Met Sejal (August 4, 2017)

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (August 11, 2017)

Haseena Parkar (August 18, 2017)

A Gentlemen (August 25, 2017)

Baadshaho (September 1, 2017)

Simran (September 15, 2017)

Bhoomi (September 22, 2017)

Judwaa 2 (September 29, 2017)

Chef (October 6, 2017)

Golmaal Again (October 18, 2017)

Secret Superstar (October 18, 2017)

Ittefaq: It Happened One Night (November 3, 2017)

Padmavati (November 17, 2017)

None of the posters or actors' look from the film is out, yet. But the film is one of the most awaited ones. It stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor and is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Tumhari Sulu (December 1, 2017)

102 Not Out (December 1, 2017)

Parmanu: The Story Of Pokharan (December 8, 2017)

Tiger Zinda Hai (December 22, 2017)

