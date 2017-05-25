Shah Rukh Khan’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Alia Bhatt’s Student of the Year – ranking Karan Johar’s movies based on how much they impressed us

One of the hottest in-demand director and producers in Bollywood, Karan Johar, is celebrating his 45th birthday today. The prolific director is known for making movies that look so good on screen with actors that you end up having a crush on. Born to the late producer Yash Johar and Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar had started off his Bollywood career assisting Aditya Chopra in the blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, in which he also had a small role of Shah Rukh Khan’s best friend. He later made his debut as a director under his home production, Dharma, and the movie, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan, was a huge hit and catapulted him to stardom. He managed a casting coup with his next, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, with three generations of stars. The movie was a mammoth hit, and Karan Johar was here to stay.

After the sad demise of his father, Karan Johar took the entire responsibility of handling the production part, and helped it in making one of the biggest and most sought after studios in Bollywood. Like his movies, even his productions, like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Dostana, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, etc were interesting and most of them have been box office successes. He also launched the careers of talented newcomers like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Karan Johar is also a very sought after host and he has also been successfully hosting the talk show, Koffee with Karan, for five seasons.

In this special feature, we look at all the full-length movies Karan Johar directed (he also directed a very interesting segment in Bombay Talkies) in his career and rank them based them on how they impressed us. Starting with the least impressive to the most…

Student of the Year

As a launchpad for Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, all of whom became superstars in their own right, SOTY was a timepass entertainer, one of those movies to while away your free time whenever it is shown on television. The movie does address relevant topics like the increasing competition between kids as forced by adults and following your heart. However, we do wish that Karan would have taken a far more realistic approach to the plot, and avoided those body-obsessed closeups and that silly dance-off competition.

Best scene: That silent interaction scene between Alia, Varun and Sid before Radha song

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Karan Johar’s last movie as a director was met with mixed reactions, with some praising the performances and the music, while others feeling that the plot doesn’t hold water. ADHM has a slow start and a disappointing finale, and that cancer subplot was too over-dramatic and cliched. However, it’s the middle portions where the movie has some very strong moments, especially Ash’s portions. This also has one of Ranbir’s finest performances.

Best scene: Ranbir and Anushka’s moment of introspection in the snow cabin

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Karan Johar’s extravagant family drama, with one of the best multi-starcast, was an exercise in excesses. Nothing was small here, be it the Raichand mansion, the budget of the movie, and the length of the film. For those who have a thing for family dramas, K3G will definitely appeal to them. Every actor gave fine performances, but now that it’s more than a decade now, the movie does feel bloated at times. However, there are still moments of strong drama and humour, and I love every scene involving SRK – Kajol – Hrithik. Kareena as Poo has her own legacy now.

Best scene: When Jaya Bachchan is briefly reunited with SRK in London in a dialogue-less moment

Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna

I always feel KANK was Karan’s most underrated work, a movie where he actually took the risk while staying within the expectations of what the audience expect from a KJo movie. His take on extra-marital relationships was bold for its time, his protagonists were not exactly the goody goody material and he didn’t let their spouses compromise on their marriage and accept the ‘mistakes’ of their cheating partners. It may not be as cheerful as Karan Johar’s other movies, but KANK is a flick that deserves a second chance.

Best scene: The one with the opera

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

The one where it started. Karan Johar made a blockbuster debut with this bubblegum romance that has some very fun moments, great songs and incredible performances (with the MVP being Salman Khan’s extended cameo). Yeah, in 2017, we do feel some of the ideas in the movie are outdated, especially Rahul’s character. But it is still a fun watch if you cast aside the nitpicking.

Best scene: The rain dance

My Name is Khan

For me, this is Karan Johar at his best when it comes to his film-making abilities. Coming out of the mansions and Porsches, Karan Johar makes a movie that is topical and relevant and brings out the best performances from Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan. This is also a movie that showed us that you don’t need picturesque locales and sarson ka khet to establish the chemistry between the leads. Karan Johar totally went out of his comfort zone, and made a movie that can be related by any one from any place. Sure the last 20 minutes of the movie becomes a little OTT, but it’s a minor blemish in an otherwise fine movie.

Best scene: Kajol’s outburst after her son’s death

On behalf of BollywoodLife, we wish the multi-faceted Karan Johar a very Happy Birthday!