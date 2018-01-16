Shah Rukh Khan’s look for Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar will instantly remind you his avatar from Salman Khan’s Tubelight

This is that time of the year when Dabboo Ratnani leaves us impressed by clicking some of the best pictures of celebs for his annual calendar. Although since a few years, it has been a bit monotonous and predictable, we still wait for it to happen soon enough so we can get a fresh batch of photos of our lovely Bollywood stars because these days photoshoots have become really scant. So Dabboo shared a sneak peek into Shah Rukh Khan‘s shoot and the actor’s look took us back to 2017 when the first look of his character from Salman Khan‘s Tubelight had come out.

The kohl-lined eyes, puffed up hair and that look in his eyes…we just couldn’t help ourselves but compare. If you remember, SRK played a magician who instilled in Salman the strength of hope in the film. The scene is one of the best ones in the film. While SRK looked pretty shabby there, here the actor’s look seems more classy. But we have to agree we don’t have a good feeling about it. The actor seems to have dyed his hair as well. That also made us realise he sported something similar in Veer Zara. But since we haven’t seen the finished frame yet, we will keep our scepticism aside. You can check out the look right here… (Also read: I would love to cast Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in a comedy film, says Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar)

Dabboo has been shooting with other stars as well. He has shot with Amitabh Bachchan, Hritik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan and others so far. That makes us really excited about it.