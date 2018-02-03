Shah Rukh Khan’s new still from Zero, Varun Dhawan at Madame Tussauds and Suhana Khan’s new pic: Check out Bolly-Insta this week

Fortunately, the week has ended for there was so much happening all the time. From Varun Dhawan unveiling his wax statue at Madame Tussauds to the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week – the events literally kept us on our toes. And the ones who managed to set Instagram on fire this week were celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. Their stunning and happy pictures were enough to get maximum likes and feature in our best of the Instagram category. Wondering what pictures are we referring to? Let’s take a look below…

Shah Rukh Khan

Here’s Shah Rukh Khan with his leading ladies from his new movie Zero. We bet you all are envying SRK for romancing two beauties – Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the same movie. While we have many reasons to get excited about Shah Rukh’s collaboration with Aanand L Rai, the fact that we would get to see this powerful trio together is the most important one. Also Read: Not just Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, but THIS is also keeping Anushka Sharma busy!

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan joins the likes of biggies like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan. The actor is the youngest in Bollywood to have his own wax statue at the world famous Madame Tussauds museum in Hong Kong. Just when we thought that Varun couldn’t stun us more, he comes up with something as exciting as this.

Suhana Khan



Shah Rukh Khan’s darling daughter is growing up to be Miss Charming! Her selfies and random pictures these days are proof of how stunning she’ll look in the coming years. She definitely gets her attitude from daddy dearest and we can’t help but eagerly wait for this pretty girl to make her Bollywood debut.

Shahid Kapoor

After the great success of Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor has all the reasons to flaunt that million dollar smile of his. It won’t be wrong to say that Mr Kapoor is currently the most sought-after actor and everyone wants a piece of him. The actor recently made his debut on the ramp with wifey Mira Rajput as showstoppers for designer Anita Dongre. Also Read: While Salman Khan will be 18 again, Shahid Kapoor will go back to being 20 on screen

Karisma Kapoor

What happens when Kareena Kapoor Khan and her girl gang come together? Well, the night is a lethal combination of everything that’s sexy and high on oomph. Kareena, Karisma and Malaika were recently in Goa to celebrate Amrita Arora’s birthday bash. And as we expected, the night turned to be stunning and glamorous. Thanks to these gorgeous ladies, we were in a dilemma to pick the best from the rest.