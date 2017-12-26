Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees beats Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai to become 2017’s most talked about film on Twitter

While Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai shattered the record of Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees in just four days at the box office, it seems the film has failed to beat it on Twitter. Despite the humungous buzz, Tiger Zinda Hai didn’t manage to grab the top spot in the list of 2017’s most talked Bollywood films on Twitter. While the Salman Khan’s espionage thriller stayed at the second position, SRK’s crime action thriller Raees acquired the top position and became the most talked about Bollywood film of the year.

Apart from these two film films, other ventures like Tubelight, Padmavati, Kaabil, JHMS (Jab Harry Met Sejal), Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Golmaal Again, Judwaa 2 and Jagga Jasoos made it to the list. Just like films, Shah Rukh Khan has beaten Salman Khan in the list of most talked about Bollywood male celebs to acquire the numero uno position. With these facts, we can easily say that though Salman Khan is the King of box office, Shah Rukh Khan is the undisputed champion when it comes to his social media presence. (Also Read: Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai becomes the fastest entrant to Rs 150 crore club after Baahubali 2)

The most important factor in SRK and his film grabbing the top spot is that the King of Romance is very interactive with his fans, whether its general or for any film promotion. On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for Aanand L Rai’s untitled dwarf film, where he’ll portray the character of a vertically challenged guy. The film is high on VFX and also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in key roles. The film is set to hit the screens on December 21 and will lock horns with Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath at the box office.