Shah Rukh Khan’s signature pose, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pout, Alia Bhatt as a bridesmaid: Check out Bolly Insta this week

This week has been a treat for all Instagrammers out there as all the A-list celebs have posted pictures which will stay with us for a long time. As there were two award shows this week, Filmfare and HT Most Stylish Awards, Insta pages were filled with glamours pictures. The celebs took over their Instagram handles to flaunt their stylish attires, some of which left us floored while others failed to impress us. Leaving this batch of pictures aside, there was a whole other bunch of sunny pictures which instantly brought a smile on our face. Also Read: Summer comes early for Kareena Kapoor Khan as she stuns in a bright yellow dress during a photoshoot

Starting with the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. The actor headed to Davos, Switzerland this week for the Crystal Award Ceremony. Shah Rukh made all of us nostalgic as he struck his signature pose in the snow and it’s surely something you do not want to miss. Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, was recently shooting for an advertisement in the city. Bebo’s stylist Poonam Damania posted this picture of the actress from the shoot and her subtle pout in this picture has left us floored. Apart from these two, Alia Bhatt has been ruling Instagram with her best friend’s wedding pictures where the actress is seen playing the perfect bridesmaid. Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma, too, make it to our list of Bolly Insta this week:

Shah Rukh Khan strikes his signature pose

Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her famous pout



Alia Bhatt plays the perfect bridesmaid



Priyanka Chopra hangs out with Sheldon Cooper aka Jim Parison

Anushka Sharma spends her day off with her adorable pet

We love how our celebs always give us a sneak peek into their lives with their Instagram handle. While a few celebs, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, are still not on any of the social media platforms, their stylists and fan clubs ensure to post every other picture of them. This surely makes up for their absence on social media.