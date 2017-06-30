Shah Rukh Khan’s son Abram is having a whale of a time riding around the city in his swanky ride – view HQ pics

We all need to take some cues of swag from AbRam Khan. He is quite the epitome of awesomeness and with every pic, we are more than convinced. Just yesterday we spotted Kareena and Saif’s son, Taimur Ali Khan chill in the rain, as he played on the swing on his balcony. And now here’s another star kid taking a city tour with the sunroof open and his head popping out! How cute is that? Clearly King Khan’s sonny is having quite a good time cruising around the city in his swanky ride. Oh boy, does he look cute! Every time AbRam steps out of his mansion, he makes sure he gets all the attention. Our paps surely had a good time catching the young star kid at his candid best! Now, AbRam is often accompanied by his father but we can’t really spot Shah Rukh anywhere with him right now.

Whenever we spot the young lad, we’re filled with this sense of happiness by just looking at him. Although right now, with it being Friday, we just want to get out of our work space and chill. But looking at his pics, we already feel at ease. Come to think of it, this seems like a rather good idea to spend the weekend. Stars kids surely are giving us major goals to ace, ‘How to spend our weekend like bawses!’ Anyway, check out chiller AbRam enjoying the monsoon in style!

This isn’t the first time AbRam has managed to impress the paparazzi with his cute antics. During Eid, he stole all the limelight from daddy Shah Rukh as he left fans and media wanting for more of his adorable smile! However, having said that, we have got to admit, Shah Rukh Khan’s kids are quite loved by all! Be it Aryan or Suhana or AbRam, they all get the same kind of attention from the paparazzi. Well, just like their father, they do have a huge fanbase so you can imagine how every pic of theirs becomes a big deal! And especially if they’re chilling in the city like swaggers!

