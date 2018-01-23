Shah Rukh Khan’s speech at the World Economic Forum 2018 in Davos is going viral for all the right reasons – watch video

Trust Shah Rukh Khan to inspire you with his words and make you all emotional right away. The actor won a Crystal Award for championing Women and Child Rights in India at the World Economic Forum 2018 in Davos. As usual, SRK’s speech was not just moving but it was motivating and inspirational. He reminds you to give it back to the society and calls it a duty you must fulfill. “Service of others is not a choice but a duty we must all fulfill”, the actor said in his speech. And we couldn’t agree with him more. Even fans are impressed and moved with his speech.

He also thanked his sister, wife Gauri Khan and his daughter Suhana for all the support and for motivating him to do what he did. Fans can’t stop boasting about how SRK has been doing his bit for the society without creating too much buzz about it or using any form of media as a tool to promote it. For those of you who missed his speech live, we’ve got videos that fans posted on social media of the speech and you can thank us for it later. But it’s definitely something you just can’t miss. (ALSO READ: We are dying to run into Shah Rukh Khan’s arms in this picture from Switzerland!)

Check out the video of his speech right here.

Shah rukh khan at Davos, delivering his speech at the award ceremony.

Is it possible to be prouder of this man? SRK even surprised a couple of acid attack victims and spend some quality time with them. The women were thrilled to see SRK visiting them. But he has definitely made us proud with this award, his work and the speech.