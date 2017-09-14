Shah Rukh Khan’s TED Talks – Nayi Soch gets postponed because of his recent failures at the box office?

Shah Rukh Khan’s enigmatic personality can make any TV show interesting. Any. The nation literally sat and watched adults compete against 5th standard students for the show Kya Aap Paanchvi Paas Se Tez Hain for SRK. The actor keeps the energy of the shows high with his wit and humour. But in a first, SRK will be showing us his serious and emotional side as he is all set to present TED Talks – Nayi Soch. The motivational show will show will feature various speakers giving speeches and telling the audience about their life, love and loss. The show aims at inspiring people and who better than Shah Rukh Khan to endorse this idea? The actor is hosting the show and his fans are super excited for it’s debut. Earlier, reports suggested that the show will be launched on Diwali, this year, but situations seem to be working against that.

A report by DNA suggests that the channel has invested hugely in the show and a lot of post-production work needs to be done, and thus Ted Talks – Nayi Soch won’t be able to on air before mid-November, or even worse, by the end of this year. Also, with shows like Akshay Kumar hosted Laughter Challenge and Farah Khan hosted Lip Sing Battle already in the pipeline for the channel, so the showrunners don’t seem to be in a rush. Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s stand on Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s arrest DELETED from Ted Talks: Nayi Soch

A source has been quoted by DNA, “Shah Rukh’s show is also slated for weekends, and they want a very good slot for it — either in the morning or evening. They are looking at building it up like Aamir Khan’s Satyamev Jayate, as Ted Talks is also very informative. They want to open it in a big way. Even SRK is not in a rush. His last few releases haven’t fared very well at the box office and he is very particular about his comeback show. So, they have decided to wait it out and take a call on it later.”

Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his film with Aanand L Rai. The actor is playing a dwarf in the film, a first time in his career. The title of the movie is yet to be announced. It stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma as the female protagonists. This marks the reunion of SRK, Anushka and Katrina after Yash Chopra’s swansong Jab Tak Hai Jaan.