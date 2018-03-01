Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet on Sridevi’s demise will leave you emotional

Shah Rukh Khan just tweeted what everybody must read at this hour. Sridevi’s demise has left a void in our hearts and her family, close friends and actors are grieving more than anyone else. The last few days have been very hectic and tough for everyone associated with the actress, including fans. Shah Rukh Khan also reached the actress’ residence to pay his last respects. SRK’s tweeted for the first time about the actress and his tweet is everything you must read today. He has put across so many things so beautifully. The man has a way with words and is a total charmer.

He wrote, “How can one not just feel love & beauty & be grateful for a life that became a part of yours in some small way by making it prettier….isn’t it just easier to feel love & give towards that life, even in death…the comfort of appreciation and gratitude.” These are exactly the words that all of us need to follow right now. King Khan is a complete gentleman and we are totally with him on this. The actress has given us the best of Indian cinema, films that we’ll cherish for the rest of our lives. (ALSO READ: Boney Kapoor tweets a heartfelt message from Sridevi’s handle, says “My only concern at this time is to protect my daughters”)

This is what he tweeted.

How can one not just feel love & beauty & be grateful for a life that became a part of yours in some small way by making it prettier….isn’t it just easier to feel love & give towards that life, even in death…the comfort of appreciation and gratitude. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 28, 2018

These are words that a lot of people need to live by. A lot of actors have been tweeting to express their emotions with the sudden demise of India’s first female superstar. All that the family needs right now is a lot of grace and some time to grieve alone. Our heart goes out to the girls and Boney at such a difficult time. Boney Kapoor tweeted a statement asking media and fans to let them grieve privately earlier today. Coming back to SRK’s tweet, what are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.