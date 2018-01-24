Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput get full marks for their fashion game at the HT Style Awards – view pic

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are giving us major style goals today. The two are all set to make a stylish entry at the HT Style Awards and we can’t stop admiring Mira’s gown. Shahid is wearing a monochrome suit while Mira chose a white gown that has stars on the side. We are totally digging Mira’s choice of outfit for the evening. Not that the star wife has ever disappointed us with her fashion outings but this one has to be one of our favourites. Mira has hardly ever gone wrong with her outfits and we’re not even surprised that she looks so stunning.

Shahid and Mira are totally complimenting each other. With Padmaavat finally releasing in most states after all the controversies, the couple do have a lot of reasons to celebrate. In fact, Shahid has also received good reviews from the critics who watched the film at the screening. We’re really excited to see the two on the red carpet tonight of one of the most popular style awards in the country. They might even sweep away a couple of awards this evening. I mean, look at them! They should totally get the Most Stylish Couple Of The Year award. (ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput impress us with their desi swag as they attend a wedding in Delhi)

Check out Shahid and Mira’s uber stylish look for the night right here.

Evening swag. ❤️ A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jan 24, 2018 at 7:25am PST

We love the fact that Mira hasn’t added any blingy jewelry to the outfit and her hairdo for the evening is also quite perfect. It doesn’t steal any focus from the gown. Shahid’s boyish charm blends in perfectly with her sexy avatar. In fact, a lot of celebrities are going to take our breath away with their style quotient tonight and we couldn’t be more excited about it. How we hope we get to see a lot of good outfits and our style police can take a day off without having to spot any worst dressed celebs on the red carpet. But coming back to Shahid and Mira’s look for the evening, what are your thoughts on it? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.