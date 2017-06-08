Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput hitting the gym together again will give you couple goals – View pics!

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are the ‘it’ couple of Bollywood. When they shared the couch on Koffee With Karan, we realised just how awesome they are together. And as if all that cuteness was not enough, they have even started gymming together. Talk about setting #couplesgoals. We have been seeing pictures of them entering the gym, clicked by the paparazzi, since quite some time now. And the latest ones are here…

As per a report on DNA, Shahid is the one who is inspiring his wife Mira to hit the gym. The actor is a fitness freak, and is helping Mira to stay at the top of the fitness game. We have noticed how the star wife has lost her pregnancy weight already, haven’t we? As fans all we can ask from them now is to put up a few pictures or videos from inside the gym.

Fans of the actor spotted Shahid near the gym and decided to show their love for the actor. They came up to him to greet him and Shahid was amicable towards them. What’s more…he even agreed to click a few selfies with the fans.

Shahid will be next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, Padmavati. The movie is based on the popular folklore of Rani Padmini of Chittor, and will have Shahid play essay the role of King Rawal Ratan Singh, while Deepika Padukone will play the central character. Ranveer Singh will play the role of the second ruler of Khilji dynasty, Alauddin Khilji. Talking about his role, Shahid had recently said in an interview, “Somehow, by default, in most actors’ careers – over the years – they are remembered by the love stories that they have done. They (love) break the barrier of time and audiences keep going back to them. I have been a part of a couple (of such films) and I hope my next film, Padmavati also falls into that category. It definitely has the makings of being something like that.”