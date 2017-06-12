Another day, another set of pictures of Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput hitting the gym

All you fitness enthusiasts, and everyone else who can use some inspiration, begin your day with these pictures of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput hitting the gym. Yep, another day when the gorgeous couple was spotted outside a gym, and the papzz clicked them. That must be a quite a motivation? Imagine someone clicking your pictures every time you did well in gym!

It’s been quite a few weeks since Shahid and Mira started working out together. And once the paparazzi figured out where they went for their workout sessions, there has been no stopping to daily pics of the couple in their gym attire. Who else could look so good in sweatpants but our Bollywood celebs?! We wonder if that is how they woke up, or is it a well crafted look for us to see. Coming back to the topic, we hear that Shahid has been no less than a gym trainer to Mira. The fitness enthusiast actor is the one who has been inspiring his wifey and has been helping her out in the gym. We already see the results on Mira.

Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Padmavati. He will be playing Rawal Ratan Singh of Chittor, in the film directed by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the titular role, based on the folklore of Rani Padmini. Ranveer Singh essays the role of Alauddin Khilji. Talking about his role, Shahid had recently said in an interview, “Somehow, by default, in most actors’ careers – over the years – they are remembered by the love stories that they have done. They (love) break the barrier of time and audiences keep going back to them. I have been a part of a couple (of such films) and I hope my next film, Padmavati also falls into that category. It definitely has the makings of being something like that.”