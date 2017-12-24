[In Pics] Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput impress us with their desi swag as they attend a wedding in Delhi

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are not only the most adorable, but one of the most stylish couple too. The duo have always surprised us with their outfits and once again, they impressed us with their desi swag as they attended a family wedding in Delhi recently. They looked stunning in traditional wear as they kick started the party at the marriage. We saw the couple post several pictures from the venue, a few solo pictures, a few with each other and a few with their family. However, we missed seeing Misha in the pictures and we wonder where she was?

While Mira looked ethereal in an Ivory Kamdani Lehenga with Parsi Gara border from Anjul Bhandari’s new collection, Shahid Kapoor looked handsome in a designer kurta, pyjama and an embroidered koti. Check out all their pictures right here and tell us what you think about them in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha is taking dance lessons from grandmother Neelima Azeem – view pic)

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Dec 23, 2017 at 5:49am PST

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Dec 23, 2017 at 3:00am PST

These 3sisters A post shared by mira rajput (@mira.rajput.kapoor.fc) on Dec 23, 2017 at 9:48am PST

Mira with her elder sister A post shared by mira rajput (@mira.rajput.kapoor.fc) on Dec 23, 2017 at 9:49am PST

Mira’s new Insta story today A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor.fc) on Dec 22, 2017 at 1:42am PST

@theanisha @anjulbhandari A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Dec 23, 2017 at 3:58am PST

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor is awaiting the release of Padmavati, which has been under the scanner since a while now. After completing the promotions for the film, the actor will start working on Shree Narayan Singh’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Anyway, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Shahid Kapoor and his upcoming films right here.