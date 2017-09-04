Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput share an INSIDE JOKE right before heading to Karan Johar’s house – view HQ pics

What’s so funny Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput? The papz, caught this cutesy couple arriving at Karan Johar’s house last night but it was their giggle that instantly caught everyone’s attention. I mean, one look at the above picture and you will know what we are trying to say. Although initially both Sasha and Mira were in their pensive mood but soon Sasha happened to crack some inside joke which led to an uncontrollable laughter between the two. Probably, the two wanted to give a candid shot to the photographers or you never know, what if the joke was on the papz itself? Our guess is as good as yours.

Nevertheless, we are glad that not just Shahid but even Mira has gradually started warming up to socialising with B-townies. From attending award shows to parties to something as random as this dinner night hosted by Karan, Mira has quickly become a part of the celebrity circle. That’s a different thing that Karan is almost everybody’s friend in B-town and Mira too has open about enjoying KJo’s company. Don’t you remember her debut on Koffee With Karan? Here, check out the pictures below:

This meeting would have been even more memorable had Misha too joined her mum and dad to meet Karan Johar’s babies Roohi and Yash. Like, imagine Misha being the elder one playing with the tiny tots? Even better if that moment was captured in a picture. Karan had recently mentioned how he finds Misha a really gorgeous mother as he had said, “Mira is the most gorgeous, youngest mother I know. And I can’t wait for my daughter Roohi to become best friends with Misha!”

So all in all, we believe last night must have been quite a memorable night to remember with lots to catch up and of course…how can we miss out on the baby talks!