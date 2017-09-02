Shahid Kapoor is ‘super high’ at Mumbai airport – view HQ pics

Shahid Kapoor along with his wife Mira and baby girl Misha were vacationing in London for quite some time. Post their holiday, the couple headed to Hong Kong to attend a friend’s wedding. Like we had told you earlier, they were in London to celebrate Misha’s first birthday. And now, finally, Shahid and his family are back in the city. We snapped Shahid and Mira at the Mumbai airport this afternoon returning from their trip. As always Shahid looked uber cool in his casual airport outfit. Mira, on the other hand, chose to go desi this time as she was seen wearing a pretty white churidaar suit. Check out their pictures here.

However, we are wondering where Misha is! We had come across a pic of Misha with her grandmother in Delhi so we are assuming that after returning from London, the couple went to the capital city to spend some time with Mira’s parents. (ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor: Can’t wait to get back on the sets of Padmavati)

Now that Sasha is back, he is going to resume work on Padmavati. Just yesterday he took to social media to share how excited he is to go back on the sets of the film. The actor has been working on this project extensively since day one. This is the first time Shahid has bagged a role in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film and he wants to make sure that he makes the most of this opportunity. Talking about the film, the latest we hear is that Deepika Padukone, who plays Rani Padmini, has shot for most of the parts of the film. In fact, she’s now started reading another script. The film also stars Ranveer Singh who has been giving his hundred percent to this film. He’s been shooting day in and day out for Padmavati which is going to be releasing in November this year.