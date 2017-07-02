Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput to have another baby

Shahid Kapoor‘s wife Mira Rajput has been under media scanner even before the wedding. Initially it was the intriguing factor about who Shahid Kapoor is marrying. Later, it was about their baby, or her statement on motherhood or even her much talked about debut on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 5, where she nailed it with her fiery responses to Karan’s video. Anyway, so while talking to mid-day she was asked about her coming a long way and how it feels as far as her interaction with media is concerned. She said, “I wasn’t comfortable in the beginning, but I have grown used to it. I am learning to deal with it. Practice makes perfect. I have got a lot of love and support from Shanatics, and I applaud them.” Also read: Mira Rajput: Shahid and I make sure Misha has her own space

When she was asked about if she’ll ever gonna act in films, she discarded the possibility as she said, “No. Never. I don’t know how that story came up.”

She was then asked about her career plan and her plans, she replied, “Yes, I would love to work, especially in a field that is creatively stimulating, but also allows me time with family. Perhaps something with food, or lifestyle.” Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mira Rajput twin in black at the gym – View HQ pics

So she was then asked about when is she gonna pursue that and if there is any deadline, to which she dropped the news that, she and Shahid are planning for another baby, a sibling for their daughter Misha, she said “No, because I am going to have another baby, and then decide.”