Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput try the cat filter on Instagram and they look oh-so-adorable – view pic

Shahid Kapoor keeps sharing the chronicles of his life with his fans on Instagram by putting up pictures of himself or sometimes with his wife, Mira Rajput and daughter, Misha. However, fans wanted to see their world through Mira’s Instagram account too. Sadly, the lady didn’t keep her profile open to public. But soon she gave in to the demands of the fans and created another profile, which is not private. In fact, it was Shahid, who introduced his significant other on the photo sharing app. And she seems to having a lot of fun with it.

Just recently she got her hubby to play with filters of the app. Check out their selfie with the cat filter. Aren’t they looking adorable?

Shahid is madly in love with Mira, which is quite evident with the way he talks about her in all his interviews. “The most special thing, I think, is that we’re both priorities for each other and we know that. We talk about everything and we both have strong opinions about things. We respect each other’s opinions and have learnt how to agree to disagree,” said Shahid while interacting with a magazine.

He added, “When we met, we were complete strangers, but once we got talking, there was no stopping us. We realised we were two people who could get along and always have a lot to say to each other. With time, we got to know each other more, and from friends we turned into lovers, and now we’re husband and wife, and parents to a gorgeous little girl.”